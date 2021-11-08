Keystone Boss Ladies Sip & Shop Event

Keystone Boss Ladies is a non-profit organization is composed of successful, business professionals, leaders, and owners that support each other and women throughout the 814 community. They are hosting a “Sip and Shop” event on November 9th from 2PM—8PM at the Just Breathe Salt Spa where you can shop new and gently worn women’s clothing, shoes, & accessories. Hang out with your gal pals, network, window show, and have some fun!

Attendees are also encouraged to donate non-perishable, microwavable food items for Family Services Incorporated and Victim Services.