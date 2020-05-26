Kevin Hart says crash made him appreciate life more

“There are no bad days for me.”

Actor Kevin Hart says the brutal car crash he got into last year changed him, and that coming so close to death made him appreciate life more.

It turns out he was hurt much worse than he originally told people. He actually fractured his back and had to have his spine fused.

Hart opened up during the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast saying he had what he called “the biggest cry in life” that first day home from the hospital. Hart was in a car with two others last September when the driver lost control, swerved off the road, down a hill, and slammed into a tree.