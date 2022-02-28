ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday February 26th was Morgan’s ‘Golden’ birthday. And for those who don’t know what that means, a golden birthday is when you turn the age of the same day that you were born. So — for example, Morgan turned 26 on the 26th.

Rebecca Petner spent the day planning special decorations, cupcakes and even brought in a special guest who also happens to be Morgan’s favorite person, Ken Locher. If you aren’t familiar with Ken Locher, Ken owns his own candle company known as Locher Candles LLC. You really can’t miss Ken if you see him or one of his big billboard spreads. Ken has a big personality and an even bigger heart, so we were happy to welcome him back to help celebrate Morgan’s birthday. Plus, what goes well with a birthday? Candles!

Ken decided to make custom labels with Morgan’s face on them. “I stalked your Instagram last night in search of the perfect photo,” says Locher. Ken had several options for Morgan to chose from. He also let her chose her favorite scent from his spring collection. She chose sweet pea.

Not only is Ken great at making candles, but he’s great at bringing the party with him wherever he goes. Rebecca even coordinated a special happy birthday song from Ken in the style of Marilyn Monroe. It is exactly what it sounds like — seductive.

For details on Locher Candles LLC. visit Ken’s website here or give him a call at 814) 591-3497.