Kelly Clarkson to host Billboard Music Awards 3rd year in a row

Kelly Clarkson is slated to host the Billboard Music Awards again. This marks the third year in a row the pop singer will take the reigns.

The 37-year-old was the winner of the first season of “American Idol,” and produced a string of hits after that.

Clarkson is only the third person to host the Billboard Awards three or more times. Comedian Kathy Griffin did it from 1998 to 2000, and rapper Ludacris hosted in 2014, and co-hosted the next three years.

The awards show will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas April 29, 2020.