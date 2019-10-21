Kellogg’s taking a stand against bullying with new cereal

It’s called “All Together.” There’s Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, and even Snap, Krackle, and Pop all on the one cereal box cover.



Kellogg’s gathered some of its most popular mascots in an effort to fight bullying. Six individual boxes of cereal are placed inside one big purple box. Kellogg’s says it’s a symbol of acceptance.



The new cereal is part of an anti-bullying campaign where people wear purple to stand up against bullying.

Kellogg’s partnered with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation for it and plans to donate $50,000 in support.