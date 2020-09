Keith Urban will host this year’s American Country Music award show. It’s his first time ever hosting the award show and he says “it’ll be a first on every level.”



Urban is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the year. The country music star and International pop icon P!Nk will perform the world television premiere of their new single One Too Many.

The ACM award show kicks off Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 8pm on CBS.