Keep your Pet safe and warm this winter with sweaters, booties and balms

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the cold winter months well on the way, it’s important to keep your pets warm and safe in the elements. Michael Mastalski, owner of Just Jak’s Pet Market in Altoona has some tips and products that will help do the job!

Michael recommends getting a coat, sweater or snood for your pup this winter. “You need to know their neck to tail measurement, so that it doesn’t go over the back end and you also want to know the widest part of the stomach and circumference,” says Mastalski.

Just Jak’s Pet Market carries a variety of sizes for small pups to bigger ones! Michael says the best things to do is listen and be observant to how your pet is feeling. “They have a body temperature just like us, so if they’re already feeling very warm, they will probably be backing out,” says Mastalski.

Another great option for keeping your pups warm is a Snood, which works similar to a hoodie. “A snood is like an infinity scarf but you pull it directly over their head and ears when they go outside,” says Mastalski.

“We have outdoor booties and shoes with traction to protect their paws from salt,” says Mastalski. “It gets up in the web of their feet, which once those chemicals get up inside they can burn. You can actually clean them off by swirling their paws in a little pool of warm water.”

Everyone knows about Taylor Swift and her adorable backpack that she carries her kitties in — well Just Jak’s has those back packs and similar products too. “We also have backpacks, carriers or slings. So if you have a little one that you carry around or if they always want to be at your side,” says Mastalski.

Michael also recommends a harness over a collar for pets. “We have a new line of outdoor harnesses. They’re water resistant, and easy to wash. They are very warm and they have eight points of safety and then there are multiple ways to hook the harness,” says Mastalski.

Just Jaks is located at 251 Park Hills Plaza in Altoona. Give them a call at (814) 327-1478 or visit their website for more details on their products and inventory.