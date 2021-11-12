Keep your home smelling fresh this fall with candles, melts & more

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)— Everyone loves having a fresh, cozy smelling home —especially in the fall. The scents of autumn are inviting and will make you want to grab a hot beverage and snuggle under the blankets to read a book or watch your favorite show.

Ken Locher, owner of Locher Candles has a skill for capturing scents and putting them into candles, melts and more. The products add the perfect touch to your home or work well as a gift for family, friends and co-workers.

You can catch up with Ken and find his candles at the Mimosas in the Morning event on Saturday, Nov. 13th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Hotel & Tavern in Hollidaysburg. Guests are invited to browse through vendors while enjoying mimosas and pastries. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $20.

The U.S. Hotel Tavern is located at 401 S. Juniata Street in Huntingdon.

