Keanu Reeves to write comic book series

Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic-book writer.

He’s teamed up with Matt Kindt — who’s a New York Times best-selling graphic novelist — to produce a 12-issue comic-book series.

It’s called “Berzerker.” It’s about a violent demigod who’s been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence.

Reeves says he’s loved comics since he was a kid and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically. He says this project is a “dream come true.”

The first issue comes out in print and digital in October.