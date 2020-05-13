Katy Perry tweets she is struggling with depression during pandemic

Singer Katy Perry reveals the Coronavirus pandemic has her struggling a bit.



The “American Idol” judge is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry tweeted yesterday “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

She’s been staying busy. The artist has a new album dropping this Friday called “Daisies.”

Perry has also been doing her part to help raise funds and awareness during the pandemic. If you caught the Disney Family Singalong Volume Two the performer wore an elephant costume to sing as Mrs. Dumbo. Perry said “It helped me get my smile back.”