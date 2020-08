Katy Perry showed off her baby girl’s new nursery during an Instagram live stream the other day.



The 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child — who she’s already nicknamed “Kicky Perry” — with actor Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day after a high-profile on-again, off-again relationship.

She says her second baby, a new album called Smile is also due in a couple weeks — August 28, 2020.