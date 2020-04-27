Kanye West shows proof to Forbes Magazine so they will label him “billionaire”

Rapper Kanye West is officially a billionaire.



According to Forbes magazine, the 42-year-old has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Forbes said West shared his financial records to set the record straight. The magazine featured the artist on its cover last year but he reportedly wasn’t happy the company didn’t label him a “billionaire.”

They said they couldn’t just take the artist’s word that he was indeed a billionaire. But after sending proof, the magazine calculated his “Yeezy” sneaker collaboration with Adidas, music sales, record label and property put him well over the billionaire mark.

But West reportedly still isn’t happy. Forbes said West sent a text saying his net worth is actually $3.3 billion instead of $1.3 billion.