Kanye West out of presidential run

Kanye West is not running for president after all.



Less than two weeks after tweeting he is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 race, the rapper’s adviser told New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer West is out.

Steve Kramer was hired to help West get on state ballots by gathering signatures. West needed those signatures because he had already missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballots normally.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but Kramer has confirmed West will not be running.