Kanye’s Yeezy shoes are environmentally friendly. For $75 you can score these shoes made out of algae foam. Not only is algae a renewable resource but we often have so much of it that it actually becomes a problem.



To be clear though, the shoe will still be partially made from a petroleum based product. Kanye West is going to make his own algae. He’s all about “going seed to sole.” The shoes will be on sale sometime next year.