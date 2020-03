Whether you call them Samoas or Caramel deLites, Justin Timberlake is all about them!



The singer posted two videos on the subject of Samoas versus Thin Mints to his Instagram account: He captioned them “Food for thought. Double tap for Samoas. Comment for Thin Mints.”

In one video, Timberlake bites into a Samoa and says–

“This one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you. Ooh, do we support you!” Based on that, it seems safe to assume Timberlake is ‘Team Samoas.”