‘Just be quiet’ and get your chores done: Harrison Ford’s marriage advice

Harrison Ford says he knows the key to a successful marriage: Just be quiet.

“Don’t talk. Nod your head,” the 77-year-old actor says jokingly in an interview with Parade Magazine. Ford has been married to actress Calista Flockhart for nearly 10-years.

Ford tells Parade that making sure his chores are done also helps with his relationship.

His latest film is “The Call of the Wild” in which in which he acts with a computer-generated dog.

He’s also confirmed that he’ll appear in the fifth installment of his “Indiana Jones” series.