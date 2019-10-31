Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are back at it again. The duo reunited for the movie “Jumanji the Next Level.”
The original Jumanji with Robin Williams was released in 1995. Sony remade the movie in 2017. Now the cast is hoping for the same success it had two years ago. It raked in more than $900 million at the box office.
“Jumanji the Next Level” hits theaters December 13th
