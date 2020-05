Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench has become the oldest person ever to grace the cover of British Vogue. She is 85-years-old, and a true national treasure in the United Kingdom.

Dench is best known for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and the James Bond movie “Skyfall.”

Dench was photographed for June’s edition of the magazine in March, before the UK’s lockdown measures went into effect.

Vogue has been in existence for more than 125 years.