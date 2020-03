The upcoming season of reality court TV “Judge Judy” will be the last. She made the announcement today in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

According to judgejudy.com, in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.

That year she pocketed $147 million dollars, and was the highest paid TV host. She teased but didn’t give many details about a new show in the works called “Judy Justice.”