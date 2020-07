In this episode of Judge Doyle, Rebecca charges Jordan with a fashion faux pas! Is wearing dress socks with sneakers a crime under any circumstance?

Jordan defends himself based on comfort and counter-sues Rebecca for defamation! Is this just part of a long pattern of Rebecca judging Jordan’s fashion?

Find out by watching the latest episode of Judge Doyle above! In the 814 Courtroom, Hon. Judge Mike Doyle makes the rules!