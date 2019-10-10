Can Jordan beat a 6’9 defensive player of the year?

In this edition of “Jordan Vs”, Jordan plays one on one with Penn State Altoona’s Cam Gardner-Nicholson.

Cam Gardner-Nicholson is the reigning AMCC Defensive Player of the Year and is every bit of 6’9. Check out how Jordan fares in this match-up in the video above.

Currently, Penn State Altoona Men’s Basketball is in the middle of a fundraising campaign to that helps pay for travel costs and equipment. In years passed, the team has been able to go to NYC and see the 9/11 Memorial and go to Atlanta to play in tournaments.

This year, the team plans to go to Canton, Ohio to play as well as visit the NFL Hall of Fame. They also plan a trip to Shenandoah Valley for a tournament and visit the Natural Bridge.

Coach David McGreal says he is, “Wanting these guys to have a memorable experience while participating here on top of the athletic side of things.”

For more information or to donate to their campaign, check out their campaign site.