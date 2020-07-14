Jordan Griffith talks Sideline Cancer’s trip to TBT Finals!

COLUMBUS, OH (WTAJ) — The Sideline Cancer basketball team is headed to the TBT Finals to play for $1 Million!

Assistant Coach Jordan Griffith spoke with Studio 814 about the team’s journey and the bigger mission behind Team Sideline Cancer.

The team represents the Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation in their fight against pancreatic cancer. Their “I CAN” and “BELIEVE ALWAYS” attitude has translated to the court and propelled them into the finals.

Sideline Cancer faces off against the Golden Eagles on Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.