JORDAN DOES IT ALL WRONG!! Will the real Altoona Pizza please stand up?

The legend of the “Altoona Style” Pizza was uncovered by people outside of the 814 when this tweet hit the Twitterverse:

i spent two years at penn state altoona and at no point do i recall hearing the phrase “altoona style pizza" pic.twitter.com/kjVZtJVktW — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) May 4, 2020

It’s now been talked about and shared all over the internet including Barstool Sports.

Our Jordan Tracy tried to recreate the delicacy solely based off the photo but DID IT ALL WRONG!

The origin is said to have come from the Altoona Hotel that burned down in 2015. Now we at Studio 814 are asking for the story!

Let us know! Who still makes this pizza? Is there any that stacks up to the original? Can anyone speak for the person who invented it? Send us an email at studio814@wtajtv.com!