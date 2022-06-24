BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast or just want to have some fun while supporting veterans, join the Official Bellwood Legion Ride Post 424 for their first annual Warhorse Ride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The 100-mile ride starts and ends at the UVHA in Bellwood, Pa. It’s $25 for riders and $10 for passengers. All proceeds go to helping local veterans right here in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the President of the Bellwood Legion Ride Post 424 Dave Thompson, and Road Captain Chris Richards to hear more about the organization and how they help former servicemen and women in Central Pennsylvania.

If you would like to head to the after-party for some food, live music, and fun — it all starts at the UVHA Bellwood at 5 pm. There will be live music by “Rock Candy” and food included with your $10 entry fee. The Bellwood Legion Riders are also welcoming new members! If interested, give Road Captain Chris Richards a call at 814-934-0104.