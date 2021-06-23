Johnstown woman brings representation for individuals with disabilities to plus size campaign

Former Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2018 and current President of the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania non-profit Barb Zablotney stopped by Studio 814 to share another opportunity for her to represent individuals with disabilities — a Torrid model search.

There was a virtual casting call for plus size women around the country, and out of thousands, Barb made it to top 30! Now you can help this Johnstown native make it in Torrid’s upcoming holiday campaign, bringing representation to women who use wheelchairs. You can vote once a day, on various devices until June 27, 2021. Click here, and scroll down to find “Barb Z.”