JK Rowling wants kid artists to help illustrate her new book

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is working on a new book project and is hoping her young readers will help her finish it.



It’s called “The Ickabog,” and you can read it for free online. The book will be published over the next seven weeks, a chapter or more at a time.

Rowling is hoping children will send their drawings of what they think The Ickabog looks like. When the book is published in November, she wants her publishers will pick the best submitted artwork to tell the story.

She originally wrote the book almost ten years ago, but left it in the attic after finishing the Harry Potter series.

With the pandemic, she thought illustrating the fairy tale would be a fun pastime for children. Check it out at theickabog.com!