ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona native Jimmy Mowery appeared on Season 16 of “The Voice” in 2019 under judges Adam Levine and John Legend. He was chosen out of 40,000 people to make it to the top 150 qualifying singers for that season.

He recently moved from Myrtle Beach with his wife, Heather, bought an RV, and plans to hit the open road performing at bars, music venues, and fairs across the United States.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Jimmy Mowery to chat about his time on Season 16 of “The Voice,” new music, and performances right here in the 814, and what lead him on his musical path at a young age.

When Jimmy was born, his father gave up his music career to get a more consistent job and support his family. When Jimmy was just 11 years old when he lost his father. That’s when he decided to pick up the guitar — to help him process his grief but also a way to honor his dad. Now he’s writing music, has over 11,000 fans on Facebook (and growing), and continuing to share his love of music with the world.

Jimmy Mowery performs an original song “Playing the Game.” You can check him out at the Sykesville AG and Youth Fair on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7pm or in Johnstown at the Woodside Bar & Grill at 9pm.

Jimmy Mowery plays “Wagon Wheel” as he takes the show to a commercial break.

Jimmy Mowery performs his new song “Damaged Goods” on the 814 SoundStage.