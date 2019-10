For just $23 a night, you can stay on the Kentucky property.

Jim Beam said it wanted to give its customers a chance to live like the seven generations of master distillers.

The three bedroom home was built in 1919 and has a fully stocked bar and a backyard with a fire pit.



You can request to stay at the house through airbnb.com.

Your stay includes a distillery tour, bourbon tasting and a good old southern barbecue.

All guests have to be 21 and older.