Actor Jerry O’Connell shared on “The Talk” that getting his haircut on TV for the show “Haircut Night in America” was scary, but he says dyeing his wife Rebecca Romijn’s hair is the scariest thing he’s had to do since helping his wife through child birth.

The actor also shared how quarantine life has been with Rebecca and their two daughters, and said he thinks the biggest test to any relationship is the quarantine. O’Connell also picked up a new hobby as well — playing saxophone.