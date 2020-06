Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson is taking on another iconic movie role — Aretha Franklin.

The star, who won an Oscar for her performance in “Dream Girls,” will play the “Queen of Soul” in the new movie “Respect.”



Franklin hand-picked Hudson for the role before she died in 2018, and will be credited as producer of the film. In addition to her enormous talent, Aretha Franklin was also a champion of civil rights and social justice.

MGM hopes to release the movie by Christmas 2020.