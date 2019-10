Jennifer Aniston broke more than just the internet, she also broke a Guinness World Record!

She collected a million followers faster than anyone before. Aniston hit the million-follower-mark in five hours and sixteen minutes, Guinness announced in a press release.

The previous record-holder was actually a couple, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. In April, their joint Sussex-Royal account got a million followers in five hours and forty-five minutes.