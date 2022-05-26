REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Jeff Tech students just won 1st place in a national video competition promoting career technical education (CTE) programs.

Digital Media Arts instructor, Steven Sensebaugh says he is extremely proud of his students for their accomplishment especially considering this is the first time the school has entered the contest.

Junior Jaxton Freedline worked as the director, cinematographer, and editor for the project. Freedline says their instructor, Steven Sensebaugh was not able to give much hands on direction for the project due to the rules. She says he was only there to answer the occasional question or two when students came across a problem.

Junior Hailey Macauley worked as the writer for the project. Hailey created the concept behind what the video would be about and how they would tell the story.

Senior Dakota Long is in the HVAC program at Jeff Tech. Dakota served as the main actor of the project.

The contest was designed to challenge students in CTE programs to create an

original two-minute video showcasing the value of these programs and how they help build the

nation’s workforce.

The students won a cash prize and a pizza party for their accomplishment.

To learn more about Jeff Tech and their CTE programs within the school visit their website here.