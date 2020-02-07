Jay-Z says he did not sit on purpose during National Anthem, he was distracted with work related to the production

Jay-Z is explaining why he sat during the National Anthem at Super Bowl 54 — and says it was not a silent protest.



The couple got some criticism after TMZ posted video showing Jay-Z, Beyoncé and their 8-year-old daughter sitting while Demi Lovato performed “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The suggestion: That it was a silent protest. Now TMZ has posted a video of Jay-Z explaining.

He said it was not premeditated and simply a case of him doing his job. That’s because his Roc Nation Corporation has a partnership with the NFL which includes producing the Super Bowl halftime show and other major performances.



He said he and his wife, Beyonce, were distracted as they talked about the show, and evaluating the microphone levels and speaker layout.