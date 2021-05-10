Jay Leno is BACK with “You Bet Your Life!” coming this fall

(WTAJ) — Jay Leno is being reunited with his longtime band leader Kevin Eubanks as they host a remake of the game show “You Bet Your Life!”

The show will takes complete strangers and pair them up to compete in a trivia game to win cash prizes. Leno says it’s a show the country needs right now. He says, “I’m tired of things that just divide people.” He continued, “We just want to see faces from all over the country, people from different walks of life, people who don’t all have the same point of view. Because, that’s what the whole country is about. Everybody thinks differently. Let’s celebrate that.”

Leno says the show will have some of the elements people loved from this run on “The Tonight Show” and stay away from the controversial which he attributes the show’s long success to. That includes a monologue and taking submissions from viewers like he did with his “Headlines” segment.

What’s unique about the show is that you don’t have to live in New York or Los Angeles to be a contestant. They will be flying in qualified applicants from all over the U.S. to participate. All you have to do is apply on their website and you could be flown to L.A. to play!

