Jared Leto had no idea about Coronavirus!

Jared Leto says he just found out about the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The actor tweeted yesterday that he was on a silent 12-day meditation retreat in the desert.

Leto says he had no phone or communication with anyone. So when he came back from his jaunt he realized things had changed a lot in that time span.

In his statement, Leto says he walked out “into a very different world.”

He also wrote he hopes his fans are safe and that he is “sending positive energy to all.”

Leto’s next project is a starring role in the movie “Morbius.”

