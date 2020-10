Jane Fonda is putting celebs through their paces in a new video, “Exercise that Vote.”

The 82-year-old lead a “virtual Zoom workout” with the intention of making sure people register to vote in the upcoming U.S. elections.

The video features Kerry Washington, Shaquille O’Neal, Amy Schumer, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Benson and was made in partnership with ExerciseThatVote.org.