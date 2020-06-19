Jamie Foxx will star as Mike Tyson in new biopic

It’s official — Jamie Foxx will star as Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic about the former heavyweight boxer.



In an Instagram live interview Thursday, Foxx put an end to rumors. The actor was first cast as the lead role in 2014, but after a six-year hiatus there had been some doubts about whether the movie would even be made.

The Oscar-winning actor confirmed the highly anticipated movie is a “go.” He also revealed his new physique in a photo.

He says he’s been doing a grueling exercise program to bulk up for the film. Foxx said he guarantees people who see him on the street will think that he’s Mike and ask for autographs.