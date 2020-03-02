James Lipton dies at 93-years-old after battling bladder cancer

James Lipton, creator and host of “Inside the Actors Studio” died today. The 93-year old was at his home in Manhattan, and had been suffering from bladder cancer.

His show, “Inside the Actors Studio,” had been one of cable’s longest running series in which nearly 300 actors, many Oscar and Emmy winners, shared their secrets with Lipton.

The TV show was nominated for 20 Emmys during Lipton’s run. His hosting ended in 2018 when the program moved from Bravo to Ovation TV.

Lipton was the recipient of three honorary doctorates. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys in 2016.