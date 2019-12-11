J-Lo fan’s in-flight tweet caught the superstar’s attention

If you try, try and try again, your tweet might get noticed by Jennifer Lopez, like culture writer Joseph Longo’s did.

Lopez was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for her part in “Hustlers” — a movie about strippers working to make ends meet.

Longo tweeted that he wanted to ask JetBlue employees to encourage passengers to watch the movie to celebrate…And the tweet caught the attention of the plane’s pilot and J-Lo!

Longo’s twitter bio jokingly lists him as one of j-lo’s back-up dancers.

J-Lo responded saying “This is amazing! You can be my backup dancer any day.”