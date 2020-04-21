J.Lo & A-Rod to make bid for NY Mets

Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez are reportedly making a bid to buy the New York Mets.
J.Lo and A-Rod have reportedly retained J.P. Morgan Chase to raise capital to make a possible offer.

A-Rod grew up a Mets fan before playing for the Yankees.

Lopez is from the Bronx, home of the Yankees.

The Wilpon family tried to sell 80% of the Mets for $2.6 billion in December, but that deal fell through.

Together Lopez and Rodriguez are said to be worth about $700 million. That’s not enough to buy a major league baseball team, so it explains why they need to raise capital.

