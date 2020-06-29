It’s “Shaq-a-Roni” time at Papa John’s!

Starting Monday, you can now eat Shaq’s favorite pizza. It’s called “The Shaq-a-Roni.”

Papa John’s teamed up with the NBA great to create a sixteen-inch extra large pie with 66 pieces of pepperoni. While the standard Papa John’s pizza has ten slices — this one has eight huge slices.

Shaquille O’Neal says he can eat one in a single sitting. The pizza was developed for his fun house in 2019.

One dollar from the sale of each pizza will go to the Papa John’s Foundation that “supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.”

Papa John’s says the 7’1” athlete has made a huge impact in the past year since he became an ambassador for the brand.