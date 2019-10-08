It’s not fall without these pumpkin spice cookies by Chef Terry

Chef Terry from U.S. Hotel Tavern stopped by the Studio 814 kitchen to show us how to make these delicious pumpkin spice cookies!

Recipes:

Cookie:

2 C flour

1/2 t salt

1 t baking soda

1 t cinnamon

1 C shortening

1 C sugar

1 C pumpkin spice

1 egg

1 t vanilla

1/2 C raisins

Glaze:

1/2 C brown sugar

3 T butter

4 T milk

1 t vanilla

1 C powder sugar

Instructions: To make the glaze: In a small sauce pan, mix brown sugar, butter, and milk together. Simmer over low heat for five minutes.

Add vanilla and powder sugar. Blend well until the mixture becomes a smooth glaze.

To make the cookie, combine flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and stir.

Using a mixer, cream shortening and sugar. Add pumpkin, egg and vanilla to shortening and mix for one minute. Add the dry ingredients and the raisins.

Place teaspoon size scoops on to parchment paper lined baking tray, two inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees for ten to fifteen minutes.

Remove from tray and allow to cool and glaze. Allow glaze to set. Enjoy!