It’s getting sticky in here! Slime museum opens in New York

It’s called the Sloomoo Institute and it’s the newest instagram-friendly pop-up to hit New York. It’s an immersive, 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime! There’s a sticky lake walk, a slime slingshot, and you might even get slimed.



The idea, its backers say, is simple: To spread joy and slime’s powers of rejuvenation and relaxation.



Hand wipes are liberally distributed throughout Sloomoo with the plea that people use them before and after touching the huge bowls of slime.

$38 is the base ticket price and it will cost you an extra $30 if you want to get slimed by the slime machine.