It’s Bananas Foster with Passaniti’s Italian Ristorante!

Chef Mike Passanita whips up a traditional New Orleans dessert — Bananas Foster. Passaniti’s Italian Ristorante is located in Dysart, PA. If you’d like to make this yummy dessert at home, check out the recipe below:



Bananas Foster

1/4 cup butter

2/3 cup brown sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons banana liquor

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 bananas

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

In a large, deep skillet over medium heat – melt the butter. Stir in sugar, rum, vanilla, and cinnamon. When mixture begins to bubble, place bananas in the pan. Cook until bananas are hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve at once over vanilla ice cream.