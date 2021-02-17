It’s Bananas Foster with Passaniti’s Italian Ristorante!

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Mike Passanita whips up a traditional New Orleans dessert — Bananas Foster. Passaniti’s Italian Ristorante is located in Dysart, PA. If you’d like to make this yummy dessert at home, check out the recipe below:


Bananas Foster
1/4 cup butter
2/3 cup brown sugar
3 1/2 tablespoons banana liquor
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 bananas
4 scoops vanilla ice cream

In a large, deep skillet over medium heat – melt the butter. Stir in sugar, rum, vanilla, and cinnamon. When mixture begins to bubble, place bananas in the pan. Cook until bananas are hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve at once over vanilla ice cream.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss