It’s all about family at Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center

Studio 814 took the trip up to Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center in Smithmill, Clearfield County near Houtzdale.

Frailey’s has a new addition with their attached Uncle D’s Winery where you can enjoy a glass of wine during your shopping experience.

For the holidays, Frailey’s offers a wide selection of holiday decor including their beautiful selection of poinsettias. In the video above, hear from Frailey’s about the importance of a family atmosphere and personal customer service.

Frailey’s is located at 528 Ginter Morann Hwy in Smithmill, PA. Stop by and make sure to say hello to their puppy, Huck!