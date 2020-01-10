Italy’s ice music festival hopes to raise climate change awareness

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After 9,000 hours of work, organizers of Italy’s Ice Music Festival on the Presena Glacier built a 300-seated igloo to house 54 concerts that will be performed using instruments made of ice.

Concert-goers sit on their icy seats at zero degree temperatures inside the igloo and listen to a wide range of musical renditions.

The concert is organized partly to draw attention to climate change.
Italy’s Presena Glacier has lost over a third of its volume since 1993 and needs a thermal sheet in the summer months to cover its surface in order to stop any more of the ice melting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss