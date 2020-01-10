Italy’s ice music festival hopes to raise climate change awareness

After 9,000 hours of work, organizers of Italy’s Ice Music Festival on the Presena Glacier built a 300-seated igloo to house 54 concerts that will be performed using instruments made of ice.

Concert-goers sit on their icy seats at zero degree temperatures inside the igloo and listen to a wide range of musical renditions.



The concert is organized partly to draw attention to climate change.

Italy’s Presena Glacier has lost over a third of its volume since 1993 and needs a thermal sheet in the summer months to cover its surface in order to stop any more of the ice melting.