It only took 23 years, but Microsoft has finally found a solution for “reply all email storms”

You can say goodbye to reply all emails. Microsoft has a solution to the problem that has annoyed workplaces for decades.



The tech giant now lets customers detect and stop “reply all email storms.”

People who have mistakenly sent replies to everyone who was cc’ed on an email resulted in overstuffed inboxes with e-mails that aren’t necessary. It can also slow down servers.

The company says the idea came from a 1997 incident at Microsoft when an employee asked to be taken off an email list and sent it to 13,000 others.

Many people responded with “me too” resulting in 15-million generated messages, thus causing Microsoft’s servers to a crawl.