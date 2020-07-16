Is TikTok an actual security threat?

TikTok is under scrutiny over its ties to China. The popular app is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing based company that has been pushed to the front lines of international diplomacy.

India has already banned the app, and now, the U.S. is considering doing the same, citing security concerns.

But is the app an actual security threat?

Several experts say that though TikTok’s links to a Chinese company are worthy of concern, the app takes the same sort of data as any other social media company, and most of its data would not be that useful for real espionage.