Irish Whiskey and St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails with Fine Wine and Good Spirits!

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine and Good Spirits joined us to talk Irish Whiskey and St. Patrick’s Day cocktails!
Whiskeys: The Quiet Man Traditional Irish Whiskey 80 proof
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey 12 year 80 proof
Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey 80 proof.
Cocktails:
Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey (cotm)
2 oz paddy’s old irish whiskey
6 oz hot coffee
Whipped cream
Combine first two ingredients in a mug. Stir and top with whipped cream.
Writers’ Muse
1 ¾ oz Writers’ Tears copper pot Irish Whiskey
¾ oz keep it simple syrup
¾ oz fresh lemon juice
6 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
2 strawberries, halved
Q club soda
3 raspberries
Muddle first five ingredients in a shaker, then add ice and shake. Pour into a tall glass and top with soda. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.