STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) —Tir na Nog Irish dance is located in central Pennsylvania, offering classes in the Altoona and State College area. Owner and director, Sue Garner started the dance classes over ten years ago, and offers classes to children and adults. Irish dancing is all inclusive.

“Irish dance is just about for everyone. I take students from age five up to I don’t ask and they don’t tell. I have a growing adult class and some of them do compete. Competing is a very special aspect of Irish dance, but it’s not required. I have some students come because they just want some exercise, some who just want to do performances, some who want to do competitions some who want to do everything.” said Garner.

One of the male dancers, Chris Resuta will be traveling to Ireland soon to compete on the world stage. “I’ve been doing Irish Dance for about 7 or 8 years,” said Chris Resuta. “I qualified for the world championships top five.”

Some of Tir na Nog‘s upcoming performances will be at the Multicultural children’s’ festival in State College on April 16th, the Lewisburg Arts Festival on April 30th, the Anthracite Heritage Festival in Shamokin on May 28th, and the Bellefonte Children’s Fair on June 4th.

With classes in Altoona, State College, and Lewisburg, Tir na Nog is able to cover a lot of ground. The dance team is also in the planning stages for pre-game performances at the Altoona Curve, State College Spikes, and Williamsport Crosscutters.